Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $295.94 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $295.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

