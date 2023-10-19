10,916 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,027,000 after acquiring an additional 199,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after acquiring an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.