1,340 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.33.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $421.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $118.34 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

