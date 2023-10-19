2,002 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Visteon by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 369,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 729.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

NASDAQ VC opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

