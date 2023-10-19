31,914 Shares in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 113.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Business Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.