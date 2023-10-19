3,885 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

