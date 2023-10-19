5,630 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 186,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

