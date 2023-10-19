619 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

