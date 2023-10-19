85,806 Shares in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Trust bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,007.78% and a negative return on equity of 84.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.