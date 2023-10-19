Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.