American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in American States Water by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 74,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at $292,424.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

