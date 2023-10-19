Analyzing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Amarin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amarin and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Amarin presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 126.95%. Given Amarin’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amarin is more favorable than Cosmo Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Amarin and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $369.19 million 0.84 -$105.80 million ($0.09) -8.57 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -11.06% -6.56% -4.36% Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology, endoscopy, dermatology, and healthtech worldwide. The company offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol, a once-daily mesalamine tablet approved to help get active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis into remission; Lumeblue (methylene blue MMX), a diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy; Uceris/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation which delivers budesonide directly to the lumen of the colon; Aemcolo/Relafalk, a GI antibiotic with MMX® technology and is approved for the treatment of travellers' diarrhoea; Winlevi, a prescription medicine used on the skin to treat acne vulgaris; Eleview, a medical device, which enables the safer and faster removal of colonic lesions; and GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps during colonoscopy. It is also in the development of Breezula (clascoterone), a novel androgen receptor inhibitor that targets androgen receptors in the scalp, currently expecting phase III trials; Rifamycin SV MMX IBS-D, a formulation to treat colonic infections and irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea, currently completed phase II proof of concept clinical trials; CB-03-10 (cortexolone 17 -valerate-21-propionate), an oral androgen receptor antagonist for treatment solid tumors, currently under phase I studies; and CB-01-33 (colesevelam) for the treatment of bile acid diarrhea, currently under preclinical studies. The company has development, distribution, and licensing agreements with Bausch Health, Ferring, China Medical System Holdings Limited, Medtronic, Parmascience Inc., RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Dr. Falk Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., 3SBio, InfectoPharm, and Hyphens Pharma International Limited. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

