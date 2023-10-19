Analyzing IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) and Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) and Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 62.33% 18.44% 9.43% Gaucho Group -1,112.47% -157.84% -93.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and Gaucho Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima $387.18 million 1.38 $248.70 million $3.81 1.90 Gaucho Group $1.64 million 0.48 -$21.75 million ($70.50) -0.02

Risk & Volatility

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group. Gaucho Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaucho Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and Gaucho Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima beats Gaucho Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also acquires and operates luxury hotels under the Intercontinental, Libertador, and Llao Llao names; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

