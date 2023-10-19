Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $26,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.