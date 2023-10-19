Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.45 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

