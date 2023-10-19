Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 46,782 Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,328,000 after purchasing an additional 704,458 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $2,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 427,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 243,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 122.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 212,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,826 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $48.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

