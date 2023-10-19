Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

