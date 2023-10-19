Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.33 and last traded at $156.29. Approximately 84,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 554,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500,802 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after acquiring an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4,474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

