Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Azenta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

