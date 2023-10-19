B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BR opened at $177.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

