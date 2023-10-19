B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $271.53 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $294.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

