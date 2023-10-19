B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 101 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 127,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,269,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $841.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $863.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $521.43 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,878 shares of company stock valued at $51,907,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

