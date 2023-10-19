B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after buying an additional 8,818,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after buying an additional 2,794,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

