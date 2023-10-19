B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,085 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.46 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.