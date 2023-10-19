B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,403 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VMW opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

