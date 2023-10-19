B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

