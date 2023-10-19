Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

