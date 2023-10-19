Bank of New Hampshire Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

GOOG stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

