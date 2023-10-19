Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $28,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $259.40 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $217.70 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.87.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

