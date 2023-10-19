Bell Bank Acquires 256 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

