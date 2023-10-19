Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) PT at $3.81

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $937.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.