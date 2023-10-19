Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.2 %
Capital One Financial stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,028,498.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
