CenterStar Asset Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.2% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.41.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $396.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

