CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,181 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $152.72 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

