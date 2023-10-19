Comparing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MediaCo shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of MediaCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and MediaCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaCo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and MediaCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 7.19% 10.66% 8.60% MediaCo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaCo has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and MediaCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.40 $28.03 million $0.38 7.89 MediaCo $37.37 million 0.52 -$46.73 million ($1.81) -0.41

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than MediaCo. MediaCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scienjoy beats MediaCo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company also offers digital advertising and event, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

