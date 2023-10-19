Contrasting Telenor ASA (TELNF) and The Competition

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Telenor ASA to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telenor ASA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Telenor ASA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Telenor ASA Competitors
|736
|2206
|4007
|114
|2.50
As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 82.34%. Given Telenor ASA’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Telenor ASA and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Telenor ASA
|N/A
|N/A
|2.48
|Telenor ASA Competitors
|$7.36 billion
|$675.04 million
|-158.01
Telenor ASA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. Telenor ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Telenor ASA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Telenor ASA
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Telenor ASA Competitors
|-11.67%
|-22.16%
|-0.03%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
17.3% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
