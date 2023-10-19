Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $421.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $118.34 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.