Critical Comparison: Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) & Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and Global WholeHealth Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardio Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,074.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Global WholeHealth Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Global WholeHealth Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A Global WholeHealth Partners $10,000.00 0.00 -$5.16 million N/A N/A

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -334.08% -39.31% Global WholeHealth Partners N/A N/A N/A

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, yellow fever, and other epidemic and vector-borne diseases. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

