Critical Contrast: A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) & Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $81.53 billion 0.38 $29.20 billion $4.92 1.70 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $5.02 billion N/A $283.60 million N/A N/A

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 5 3 3 0 1.82 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus target price of $30,800.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368,762.28%. Given A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is more favorable than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 25.92% 14.71% 9.93% Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation, fulfilment, and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation, warehousing, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services. The company's Terminals segment engages in the gateway terminal activities under the APM Terminals brand. Its Towage & Maritime Services segment provides shore towage, salvage, and marine services under the Svitzer brand; manufactures and produces reefer containers; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector with a fleet of anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products portfolio includes electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers, order pickers, reach trucks, very narrow aisle trucks; electric, diesel, and gas/LPG forklift trucks; tow tractors, trailers, and shuttles. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire; automated vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, it provides digital solutions, which include fleet management systems, as well as EasyAccess, a fleet management product to control access of forklift without a universal key; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

