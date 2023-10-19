Critical Survey: Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 1 0 0 2.00 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cognyte Software and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. My Size has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -24.78% -34.83% -16.12% My Size -170.35% -235.73% -127.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cognyte Software and My Size’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $312.06 million 0.99 -$114.13 million ($1.07) -4.40 My Size $4.46 million 0.40 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cognyte Software.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats My Size on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

