Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Datadog stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1,782.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,457,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

