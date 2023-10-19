Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $27,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,471 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 402.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after acquiring an additional 793,999 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

