EA Series Trust Buys Shares of 5,175 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.40. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.44 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.10.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

