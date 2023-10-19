EA Series Trust Invests $832,000 in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 47,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CNB Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CCNE opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNB Financial

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.