EA Series Trust Invests $832,000 in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 47,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CNB Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.
CNB Financial Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CCNE opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on CNB Financial
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.