EA Series Trust Makes New $857,000 Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.48. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.