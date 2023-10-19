EA Series Trust Makes New $914,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,567 shares of company stock worth $3,679,493. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.