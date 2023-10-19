EA Series Trust Makes New $914,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.45.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Exact Sciences
In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,567 shares of company stock worth $3,679,493. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.