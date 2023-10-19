EA Series Trust Purchases New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

