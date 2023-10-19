EA Series Trust Takes $850,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after purchasing an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $32,391,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

