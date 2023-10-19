Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Position Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 428,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 75,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

