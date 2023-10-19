Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 106.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $112.95 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $452.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

